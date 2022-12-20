According to Suffolk Police, the person pictured is the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on Dec. 18 (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a commercial armed robbery.

According to police, the incident took place at the Happy Shopper convenience store in the 400 block of Carolina Road at around 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

According to police, the suspect went into the store and walked around the counter before taking out a handgun and demanding money. The suspect ran out of the store after taking an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350.