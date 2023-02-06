SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect who they say was wearing a clown mask.

According to police, just before 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, the suspect walked into the Happy Shopper on the 400 block of Carolina Road wearing a clown mask, took out a gun and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the store.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police at 1-888-562-5887.