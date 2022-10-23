SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A report of an assault rifle stolen from a vehicle in Suffolk resulted in the suspect being arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he was found with about a pound.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way after it was reported that a person broke into a vehicle, stole an assault rifle and ran into a wooded area.

After the responding officers determined that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Trevon Wilson of Suffolk, fled into an apartment building, they went inside and arrested him without incident. They then searched the apartment and found the stolen rifle, as well as around a pound of marijuana, packaging materials and around $9,200 in cash.

Wilson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, larceny of a firearm, grand larceny and destruction of property. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.