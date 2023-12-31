KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three hunting dogs were killed in King and Queen County, which has prompted an investigation by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The Department has not yet confirmed how or when the dogs were killed, nor if any suspects have been identified in connection to the dogs’ killing.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact the Department by calling 1-800-237-5712.

