NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy officials say they are investigating after tied ropes resembling a noose were repeatedly found around a sailor’s living quarters aboard a Norfolk-based destroyer.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson from Naval Surface Force Atlantic confirmed that a rope “tied in a fashion resembling a noose” was found on “multiple occasions” on a sailor’s rack aboard the USS Laboon (DDG 58).

The spokesperson added that an investigation began immediately after the rope was first discovered.

The ropes were found throughout the month of February. On two occasions, the ropes were found tied to the rack of the sailor onboard. One of the ropes was also found on the deck near the sailor’s rack on another occasion.

The ship has been at the drydock at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk since January and that’s where the incidents with the rope occurred.

“Any symbol or act of racism violates our core values of honor, courage, and commitment, and reports of such symbols are investigated thoroughly,” the spokesperson said.

Officials say the sailor involved was offered counseling services, alternate berthing arrangements, and a transfer. The sailor has not taken advantage of the transfer.

“This sailor’s safety is our number one priority, and we will always investigate reports of misconduct and encourage our sailors to report any signs of behavior that are in violation of Navy policies.”

The USS Laboon is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that was commissioned in 1995. It was named after Captain John Francis “Jake” Laboon of the Chaplain Corps, known to most simply as “Father Jake.”