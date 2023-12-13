NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled cans of Mountain Dew and Pepsi over Interstate 64 in Norfolk.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a semi-truck was headed east on I-64 when it hit several jersey walls near the Tidewater Drive exit.
According to police, the crash caused the vehicle’s fuel tank to be damaged and fuel spilled onto the road — along with dozens of cans of soda.
Traffic lanes were shut down periodically as state troopers and Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews worked to clear the scene.