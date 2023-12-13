NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled cans of Mountain Dew and Pepsi over Interstate 64 in Norfolk.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a semi-truck was headed east on I-64 when it hit several jersey walls near the Tidewater Drive exit.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

According to police, the crash caused the vehicle’s fuel tank to be damaged and fuel spilled onto the road — along with dozens of cans of soda.

Traffic lanes were shut down periodically as state troopers and Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews worked to clear the scene.