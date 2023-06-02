HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 64 in Hampton on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Neil Armstrong Parkway and involved three cars; a 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2009 Nissan Rogue and a 2020 Chrysler 300.

It was determined that the driver of the Dodge got into an altercation with the driver of the Chrysler when shots were fired. The driver of the Charger rear-ended the Nissan and the driver of the Chrysler was shot. The Chrysler then spun out of control and came to a stop on the left shoulder.

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital, as well as another man, who was not shot but was injured in the crash. Police did not specify which car the second man was in during the incident. Both men are expected to recover.

Police did not say whether anyone has been arrested or charged in connection to this incident, which is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.