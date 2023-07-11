VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at the T-Shirt Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department units are on the scene and Atlantic and Pacific avenues are closed for several blocks in the area.

The first unit was dispatched to the fire at 5:16 p.m., and the first unit arrived at 5:21 p.m., with the first water on the fire came just before 5:25 p.m., according to VBFD.

Crews responding to reported fire – 2600 BLK Atlantic Avenue. 25th St. Closed. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/TGwTC8JGiX — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 11, 2023

Initially, 25th Street at Atlantic Avenue was closed and it asked people to avoid the area. It extended the closure to Pacific and Atlantic avenues from 25th to 28th streets.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene of the fire, showing smoke blowing away from the beach.

