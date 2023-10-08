HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A VDOT safety service patroller was killed on impact in a two-vehicle crash on the shoulder of Interstate 64 in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to State Police.

At about 1:17 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, the State Police Communications Center received a call about a two-vehicle crash on I-64 East at the Big Ethel overpass in Hampton. The caller said the crash involved a VDOT Safety Service Patrol truck and another vehicle.

State Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the VDOT Safety Service Patrol truck, a Ford F250, pulled over onto the right shoulder to assist with a disabled vehicle.

The service truck had its arrow board lit and a safety service patroller, 52-year-old Craig Boone was outside of the truck helping with the disabled vehicle.

Shortly after, 27-year-old Alana F. Diomande was driving east, ran off the road, crossed over the fog line and into the right shoulder, sideswiping the service truck and hitting Boone. State Police said Boone was killed on impact.

VDOT safety patroller killed in two-vehicle crash (Photo: State Police)



Diomande was found to be under the influence and was taken from the scene for a blood test due to intoxication and failure to comply at the scene.

State Police said Diomande was taken to Hampton City Jail where she was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, obstruction, curse and abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, according to State Police.

