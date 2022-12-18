YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The three people who died in a crash involving and a tractor-trailer and a bus with 23 passengers in York County have been identified.

According to Virginia State Police, the victims are 25-year-old Xavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake and 21-year-old Johntae Kaalib Russel of Norfolk.

Evans, Bouie and Russel were on a bus with 20 other passengers heading east on Interstate 64 in York County on Friday, Dec. 16 when the bus merged into the path of a tractor-trailer, sending the tractor-trailer into the median.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Both drivers, as well as the 20 other passengers were taken to local hospital with various injuries. Evans, Bouie and Russel were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say none of the passengers of the bus were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors. Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating this incident.

