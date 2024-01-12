PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a larceny in a Virginia ABC store in Portsmouth was caught on video.

According to police, a man who goes by @giftwrap_thegame online was at the store in the 1100 block of London Boulevard when he heard some clanking — and started recording.

In the video, the suspect turns the corner with his pants stuffed with what appears to be alcohol bottles. Someone in the background on the video states, “We hear it, we see it — you look stupid.”

The suspect then walks out the door and down the sidewalk.

The Portsmouth Police Department has identified the man in the video as 41-year-old Diante E. Jackson and he has been charged with grand larceny.

WAVY reached out to Virginia ABC officials for surveillance video from the Dec. 30 crime. They provided a clip that shows the suspect remove four top shelf bottles of clear liquor.

Watch the surveillance video:

If you have any additional information about this case, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536.