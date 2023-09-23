MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents throughout the state are experiencing strong winds and rain due to the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia on Saturday, with many areas along the coast under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

As of about 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm is moving north at 13 miles per hour.

Areas along the coastline of Virginia are under a Tropical Storm Warning, with much of the area also under a Storm Surge or Coastal Flood Warning.

Residents near the Deltaville area on the eastern tip of Middlesex County saw powerful waves from the Rappahannock River that partially covered docks along the shore.

Stormy view of the Rappahannock River in Deltaville area of Middlesex County, which submerged docks along the shore on Saturday, Sept. 23 (Photo: Maria Lynn)

Stormy view of the Rappahannock River in Deltaville area of Middlesex County, which submerged docks along the shore on Saturday, Sept. 23 (Photo: Maria Lynn)

The tall, foamy waves can be seen crashing against the docks underneath a grayish, cloudy sky during the morning on Saturday. The docks along the river appear to have sustained significant damage, with missing boards.