VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!

Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun.

It started with Cinema Cafe asking Haygood Skating Center if it wanted to have a sign war. The Haygood team responded with a message to Cinema Cafe that said, “Hey Cinema Cafe! No one falls asleep while skating.”

Haygood Skating’s sign directed at Cinema Cafe.

Fuddruckers pulls out the beef pun for Haygood.

Haygood’s response to Fuddruckers.

Hooters calls out Haygood.

Haygood responds to Hooters.

Chicho’s gets in on the war with a dig at Haygood.

Haygood responds to Chicho’s.

Haygood United Methodist joins in on the fun.

Haygood reply to the United Methodist Church sign.

The sign war is racking up the views, and hilarious comments, on social media. Even Pharrell commented on one of the posts declaring a sign war!