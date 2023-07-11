VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is expected to get rid of its century-old Confederate monument Tuesday.

Back in 2020, the city council unanimously voted to move the nearly 120-year-old statue that stood outside the historic Princess Anne Courthouse. It’s been in storage since, but that could change after Tuesday’s meeting, where the city council will decide if the statue will go to someone else.

The meeting agenda says there’s a resolution to allow the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation to be the new owner of the statue. The group’s plan is to set the monument up on a private farm along Stowe Road in the southern part of the city.

Under the agreement, the city will pay for the relocation.

The Confederate monument in Virginia Beach was one of the several monuments across the U.S. that were taken down after a call for racial reckoning. This was also around the time of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.

Removing the statue has come with differing opinions. After the city announced plans to remove the monument several residents shared their input.

City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.