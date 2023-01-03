VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter.

10 On Your Side reached out to both the FBI and the Virginia Beach Police Department, with the FBI referring us to VBPD. Both agencies investigated the deadly shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

In a statement Tuesday, Virginia Beach police stated that “no laptop was recovered” during the initial search of the shooter’s home on May 31, 2019.

Read the full statemen from VBPD below:

On May 31, 2019, after the initial response to Building 2, VBPD SWAT officers and Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of DeWayne Craddock. The search yielded numerous pieces of evidence, all of which were documented and collected, to include various weapons, ammunition, documents, tablets, thumb drives, cameras, SD cards, and two cell phones. No laptop was recovered from the residence at the time the search warrant was executed, nor has the VBPD been made aware of such laptop over the past three and a half years since the tragic incident. The tablets that were recovered were subjected to forensic analysis for any evidence that may be contained within. As was made clear in the March 2021 Final Investigation Summary Report, referenced in a recent news release, neither the FBI nor the VBPD located or seized a personal laptop computer belonging to the shooter. Neither agency is aware of the existence of a personal laptop or desktop computer belonging to the shooter. Today VBPD Police Chief Paul Neudigate reached out to Ms. Fowler’s office requesting that the laptop in her possession be turned over to VBPD so that a complete forensic review can be conducted to determine the device’s authenticity and relevance to the 5/31/19 mass shooting. Virginia Beach Police

The FBI said back in February 2020 that they did not have a personal computer belonging to the mass shooter. 10 On Your Side has not been able to independently verify whether the laptop belonged to the shooter.

WAVY News 10’s Jon Dowding sat down with Convirs-Fowler on Monday afternoon to learn how she came into possession of the laptop. We’ll have more details starting Tuesday on WAVY News 10.

