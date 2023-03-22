VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach sheriff’s deputies are slated to receive body cameras ahead of schedule.

Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday approved allocating $640,123 from the city’s general fund to speed up the procurement of the body-worn cameras, which deputies currently don’t have when they assist Virginia Beach police officers during big events at the Oceanfront.

The cameras were already budgeted, but Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle requested council speed up the process. The initial $640K will purchase 220 cameras for more public-facing deputies.

This comes as law enforcement gears up for an expected busy summer season, with new events such as BEACHIT! and Jackalope in addition to the return of Something in the Water.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Toni Guagenti says they hope to have the cameras in time for Something in the Water (scheduled for April 28-30), and if the cameras are in place by that time, all deputies working the event will have one.

The sheriff’s office has said deputies have already been training on how to use the cameras, which are from the same Axon brand that city police officers use.

