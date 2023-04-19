VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach firefighter has died Monday in what the department has termed a “line of duty” death. Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, Local 2924 said he died from “occupational cancer.”

The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced on social media Monday that Capt. Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti has died.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the line of duty passing of Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti,” the Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a Twitter post. “It is impossible to describe the depth of Chevy’s impact on our department and the tragedy of losing him far too soon.”

His friends and colleagues have described Chiaverotti as a one-of-a-kind hero, and, according to his best friend, Capt. Billy Scott, lived life at a 10 and was “the biggest personality in the room.”

Chiaverotti, an accomplished member of the VBFD and captain of Engine 7, had been diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (metastatic carcinoma), a rare and aggressive form of cancer that accounts for less than 2% of thyroid cancers.

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the line of duty passing of Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti. It is impossible to describe the depth of Chevy’s impact on our department & the tragedy of losing him far too soon.@IAFFLocal2924 #VATF2 #captain #firefighter pic.twitter.com/zzbr8VAIUP — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 18, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we report the line-of-duty-death of member Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti. Chevy succumbed to occupational cancer on April 17, 2023. Please keep the Chiaverotti family in your prayers. @VirginiaBeachFD @IAFFMemorial @IAFFofficial pic.twitter.com/RGjK1IWsih — Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, Local 2924 (@IAFFLocal2924) April 17, 2023

He was also a FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Search Team Member, and that work led him to disasters in Haiti and Puerto Rico.

In a statement from Chiaverotti’s family, they expressed their “deepest appreciation” for the support they have received.

“We want to express our deepest appreciation to everyone who has reached out to us after losing our beloved Captain Matt Chiaverotti (Chevy). Please know that it is your love, kindness, support, and generosity, that has carried us through the incredibly difficult journey we’ve traveled over this past year. Because of you, we have not walked alone. We have heard from so many people who were positively impacted by Chevy throughout his career. This has provided much peace and comfort to us, and for that we are eternally grateful. We will not be providing interviews at this time, as we are currently making plans for his service later this week. Once we finalize his service details, we will share that information with all of you.”

A fundraiser to benefit Chiaverotti will take place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thin Brew Line, located at 1375 Oceana Blvd. The business is hosting a “Steal the Pint Night”. Customers can pay $20 for the first pint fill and keep the glass. Please bring $20 cash for the glass. You can use other payment methods for refills. There are only 250 glasses available so get there early if you want to participate in this fundraising effort.