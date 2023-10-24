VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school bus driver was allegedly stabbed in the hand during an altercation with a parent Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called about the incident unfolding in the 500 block of S. Independence Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia Beach Police, a parent allegedly stabbed the bus driver in the hand during the altercation. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury and is expected to be okay.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone is facing charges in relation to the incident. Police also did not have details at this time on the circumstances surrounding the incident.