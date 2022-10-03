VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach will return to normal operations Tuesday.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney previously declared a local state of emergency Sunday in anticipation of widespread flooding Monday.

City officials say they will continue to monitor storm impacts overnight through Tuesday as additional moderate to major tidal flooding is expected over the next few tide cycles.

Virginia Beach Recreation Centers will open at 6 a.m.; Seatack Recreation Center will open at 8:30 a.m. as normally scheduled.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 with any issues concerning impacts from high water.

Emergency off-street parking in the Oceanfront and Town Center garages is available now through Thursday at 8 a.m. Residents may also park their vehicles for free at the municipal garages on 9th and 31st streets only in the Resort Area

Here is a list of Town Center garages available for residents to park in:

Maroon Garage (Apex Entertainment VB)

Red Garage (Westin Hotel)

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower)

Orange Garage (Clark-Nexsen Tower)

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved parking spots.

The city also gives residents additional reminders ahead of the storm: