NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man was sentenced in federal court today after he was caught in possession of multiple firearms and distributed cocaine to undercover agents.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for possessing multiple firearms in the furtherance of distributing cocaine.

At least as early as March 2021, Booker engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cocaine in the city of Newport News. According to court documents, undercover police conducted a series of controlled narcotics transactions with Booker before obtaining a search warrant for Booker’s residence.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence — including two handguns and a reportedly stolen AR-15-style rifle — there was also $885 in U.S. currency and almost 15 grams of crack cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia.