NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department for a missing 79-year-old woman.

According to VSP, 79-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Scott Street in Norfolk. Is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, a burgundy shirt, tan pants, a floppy-brimmed hat and black boots.

Williams is an approximately 5’2″, 140-pound Black woman with brown eyes and grey hair. Williams suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Williams or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.