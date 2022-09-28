YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash that has resulted in an entire road closure in York County.

The crash reportedly occurred on Oriana Road between Kentucky Farms and Newport News International Airport shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, the crash involved one vehicle with two occupants. One of the occupants has been declared dead, there is no information available yet for the second occupant.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.