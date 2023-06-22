NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police officers are at the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 in which the vehicle burst into flames in Newport News.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, state troopers were called to I-64 eastbound near the Jefferson Avenue exit.

According to police, a tractor-trailer overturned and became “jack-knifed” before becoming fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Newport News Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Police said the fire was caused by the tractor-trailer’s fuel tank igniting in the crash.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed and di not suffer any injuries.

Initially, all eastbound lanes were closed — as well as one westbound lane. Around 9:30 a.m., however, Virginia State Police reported that two eastbound lanes had been reopened.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.