VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a 95-year-old man who they say was last seen in Virginia Beach Thursday morning.

According to police, 95-year-old Aubrey Eugene Harrington was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Bayside Hospital on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Harrington stands about 5’10” and weighs around 125 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a multicolored long sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses. He may be driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags JXC – 7996.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Harrington or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.