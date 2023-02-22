UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m., Virginia State Police reported that Stephenson had been found safe.

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is seeking assistance in locating an 89-year-old Hampton man who they say may be in danger.

According to Virginia State Police, Alphonso Stephenson was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on Bell Street in Hampton.

Stephenson stands about 5’5″, weighs around 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and a gray cap. He may be driving a gold 2001 Toyota Takoma truck with Virginia tags YFZ9997.

Stephenson suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP. Anyone who believes they may have seen Stephenson or his truck, or has information related to his whereabouts, is asked to call 757-727-6111.