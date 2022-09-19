PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Portsmouth before leaving the scene.

According to VSP, shortly after midnight of July 17, troopers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Interstate 264 West. It was determined that the driver a silver or grey sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura, hit a pedestrian east of the Martin Luther King Freeway exit and left the area.

The pedestrian, 47-year-old Durrell Jerome Sawyer of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area and may have seen the crash to call 757-424-6800.