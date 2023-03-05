YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another is injured after a minivan drove into the back of a school bus early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-64 near Barlow Road in York County around 1:48 a.m. on March 5.

VSP said the driver of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan, was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crashed into the rear of a school bus.

The driver of the minivan was Austin Dacoda Hermann, 26, and he died upon impact.

His passenger, 20-year-old Collin Hermann, suffered injuries and was transported from the scene.

The school bus was traveling with 20 students, two adults, a teacher and the driver of the bus. No students or adults on the bus were injured as a result of the crash.

VSP said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Speed was not a contributing factor.

According to the VSP, this crash is still under investigation and no further information will be provided.