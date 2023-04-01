ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are looking for a driver who they say killed a pedestrian in Accomack County before leaving the scene of the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, just before 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, troopers were called to the intersection of Route 13 and Route 175 in Accomack County for a report of a hit and run.

It was determined that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Impala was heading south on Route 13 when they went through the intersection with a green light and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

While the pedestrian was on the ground, the driver of a black Jeep with New York tags ran them over and didn’t stop, continuing to head south on Route 13.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Latasha Blake of Pocomoke, Maryland, was killed by the driver of the Jeep.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the Jeep, or knows the identity of the driver is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.