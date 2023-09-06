CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Yes, you’re reading that right! Flamingos have been spotted on two wildlife refuges in the state.

According to Susan Hunter, a Fish and Wildlife Services biologist, the birds were most likely brought in by Hurricane Idalia, based on the timing of the storm.

Hunter added that oftentimes, smaller types of birds are brought in by hurricanes, but flamingos are uncommon.

The strong winds displaced the birds throughout many areas in the southeastern U.S. — including other states, like Tennessee and North Carolina. However, flamingos have been spotted as far north as Ohio, Hunter said.

Hunter further said that some of the birds are from Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula — as indicated from tags placed on them by researchers there — but others could have been picked up anywhere in the Caribbean.

The birds will hopefully make their way back south, but could potentially stay a while. Flamingos don’t do well in cold weather, but should fare well with finding food, especially with the warm temperatures as of late.

The flamingos have been spotted on Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge in Charles City County.

The location where the flamingos were observed on Plum Tree Island is only accessible by boat. Since the area is a former bombing range, it is not accessible to the public, because you could encounter unexploded ordinances, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Anyone interested in following the birds’ whereabouts can visit EBIRD.com, which tracks spotings of various bird species.