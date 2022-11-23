WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – First responders prevented a fire from spreading to the living areas of a Williamsburg apartment complex after flames started in the complex’s sauna room early Wednesday morning.

Williamsburg Fire crews responded to a water flow alarm at High Street View Apartments on Kings Manor Drive at 4:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire had started in the apartment complex sauna and appeared to have been extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system. Upon further investigation, crews found that the fire had extended into the sauna room ceiling.

Fire crews responded to a Williamsburg apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, after a fire started in the complex’s sauna room. Credit: Williamsburg Fire.

The fire was extinguished by 4:58 a.m., and crews were able to prevent the flames from moving into the living space of the building. Crews remained on scene to remove debris and check for additional damage.

According to crews, the fire caused extensive damage to the sauna and also reached the yoga room on the floor above. No injuries were reported in this fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

