YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who police believe may have been from the Richmond area was found dead on the side of a road in York County Saturday morning.

According to the York County-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road near Daniels Drive saw a woman lying on the side of the road. Deputies responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman has been tentatively identified as a 25-year-old Black woman whose last known address was in the Richmond area, according to police. Deputies are currently working to positively identify the woman.

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the York County-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621.