VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her SUV on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Indian River Road at around 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When the officers got there, they found an SUV that had run off the roadway. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, 26-year-old Kathryn Hinnershitz of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by Virginia Beach Police’s Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 757-385-4606.