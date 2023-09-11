VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old woman was killed over the weekend when a lifeguard stand fell on top of her at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says officers responded to 21st Street on the beach around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and pronounced the victim, Chelsea Moles, dead at the scene.

Investigators deemed this incident as an accidental death. Moles was believed to be sleeping on top of the stand when another individual tied a hammock to the stand, causing the stand to topple over on top of Moles, officials said.

Moles was known to be unsheltered. No charges have been released.