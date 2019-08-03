Tim Settle finding groove on Redskins defense

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Tim Settle is back for more at Washington Redskins training camp.

Settle played in all 16 games last year as a rookie and recorded eight tackles.

He just turned 22, one of the many rising stars on a defense that helped the Redskins jump up from 28th to 17th against the run last year.

“We are a young team, but the best thing about that, though, is the motor is up. The energy is up,” Settle said. “We’ve got guys that can run, we’ve got guys that can pursue, we’ve got defensive guys that are flying to the ball. It is an amazing feeling inside as far as seeing how we play off each other. I can’t wait for it, it’s so surreal.”

On a roster peppered with former Hokies, the Manassas native is grateful for the impact that retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster and the program as a whole have made on him.

“It is definitely amazing, you know, as far as Hokie Nation,” Settle said. “Coming from Virginia Tech, you know you’ve got that fan base, and me being a Virginia guy, you’ve got that fan base. I love all of the fans that support me. I love everybody that supports me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”