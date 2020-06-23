TODAY: Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia; State could move into Phase 3 this week

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

Northam is expected to discuss if the state will enter Phase Three this week. At his last update, the governor said the earliest the commonwealth would enter Phase Three would be this Friday, Jun. 26, and gave more details on what it would look like.

Under Phase three restaurants, bars and breweries will be able to lift capacity limits entirely, and gyms can increase their capacity. However, Northam said people are still safer at home under this phase.

Here is a breakdown of what Phase Three looks like:

