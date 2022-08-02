VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday and police are investigating her death as suspicious in nature.

An adult woman was also located at the Oceanfront hotel on the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue suffering from a medical emergency and is currently hospitalized, Virginia Beach Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side on Tuesday.

Officers responded to that location around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the child’s cause and manner of death, which are both unknown at this time, police said.

10 On Your Side learned details from Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police about the victims and circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.

MPD confirmed to 10 On Your Side the child and the woman, which they report is her mother, are from the DC area. Police also say that the mother, identified as Leandra Andrade, left the city after losing custody of the child and was last seen on Friday.

The child’s father was awarded full custody and was already aware of the fact Andrade would have their daughter this past weekend. The reasoning as to why is unclear.

A friend of Andrade reached out to MPD after seeing concerning social media posts from her. MPD says they started investigating at that point and tracked her down to the Virginia Beach area, which initiated assistance from VBPD.

According to MPD, Andrade’s car was found in the parking lot of a different hotel than the one she was staying at. 10 On Your Side has not yet been able to confirm which hotel the pair were staying in prior to the toddler’s death.

MPD also say they were not made aware of any prior signs that Andrade would have harmed the child prior to Monday’s incident.

When asked whether an Amber Alert was issued for the child, MPD said one was not issued because there was no known, immediate threat to the child at the time and she was not reported missing.

The case is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau.