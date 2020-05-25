Tomorrow is the voter registration deadline for Virginia’s June primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The June Primary Election is right around the corner and so is the deadline to register to vote.

The last day to register to vote for next month’s primaries is tomorrow, May 26. You can register to vote or update your voter information on the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

The June primaries are June 23. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Tuesday, June 16. You can apply online or in-person at your local registrar’s office.

