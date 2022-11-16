Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue)
Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue)
A tractor-trailer overturned on US-58 in Suffolk the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Nick Bak)
Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m.

Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in the wood line. City of Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the crash was between the Chesapeake city line and the weigh scales.

The crash scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

There ended up being significant backups on roads throughout the area on Tuesday in the crash’s aftermath.