SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash.
VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m.
Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in the wood line. City of Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the crash was between the Chesapeake city line and the weigh scales.
The crash scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.
There ended up being significant backups on roads throughout the area on Tuesday in the crash’s aftermath.