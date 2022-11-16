Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue) Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue) A tractor-trailer overturned on US-58 in Suffolk the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Nick Bak) Tractor-trailer accident on US-58 in Suffolk on Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk Dept. of Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m.

Crash: WB on US-58 at 3.0mi south of I-664 in Suffolk. All WB travel lanes closed. 3:20PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 15, 2022

Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in the wood line. City of Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the crash was between the Chesapeake city line and the weigh scales.

The crash scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

Cleared: Crash: WB on US-58 at 3.0mi south of I-664 in Suffolk. 5:52PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 15, 2022

There ended up being significant backups on roads throughout the area on Tuesday in the crash’s aftermath.