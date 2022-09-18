CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Travel lanes on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield County will be shifted closer to the right should through Monday due to a bridge rehabilitation project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the lane shift will take place on I-95 near Route 288 at mile marker 63, south of Reymet Road, and as a result, lane closures will be in place through Monday, Sept. 19.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

This is part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 95. The full project was expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT`s customer service center at 800-367-7623.