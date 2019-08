CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kingsland Road is closed for several hours after a CSX train derails in Chesterfield.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Chesterfield police tell 8News no one was hurt. The conductor was the only one on the train at the time.

Three trains jumped the tracks. Crews will need to use cranes to lift them back up.

The road will be closed until cleanup is finished. It could take up to 12 hours.

8News has reached out to CSX and is waiting to hear back.