‘Train the way you fight’: Hanover fire crews train in real structures

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire and EMS crews were able to train in several buildings in the county.

“Using real situations has been extremely valuable from our newest to most seasoned firefighters,” the Hanover Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

In real life training, firefighters were able to focus on hose line movement and search and rescue truck company operations. The crews practiced at Creighton and Cold Harbor roads.

“We continue to develop and maintain those skills that we use to help our citizens every day,” Hanover Fire Department said.