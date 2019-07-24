Treasury secretary, trade rep headed to China for more talks

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin walks away from the microphones after speaking to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is returning to China next week to further talks aimed at resolving a trade battle between Washington and Beijing.

Mnuchin told reporters at the White House that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will spend Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with Chinese leaders in Shanghai. He says he expects more meetings before any deal is done, with the next round likely in Washington.

Mnuchin says he sees it as a good omen that China chose to meet in Shanghai. Shanghai is where the U.S. and China conducted diplomacy aimed at normalizing relations during the Nixon administration.

The White House said afterward that the talks will cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfers, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, the U.S.-China trade deficit and enforcement.