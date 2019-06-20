KFC Cheetos sandwich goes nationwide

(WISH) — Will it be twice the finger-lickin’ goodness?

The KFC Cheetos sandwich that’s been tested in four states will fire up across the nation just in time for the Fourth of July.

KFC tweeted Thursday, “Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1.”

The special sandwich was tested earlier this year in several states including Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia. At that time, the sandwich was described as a hand-breaded Extra Cripsy chicken filet coated with “special Cheetos” sauce on a toasted bun and loaded with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

A KFC spokesperson in January described the sandwich as a “blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite.”

