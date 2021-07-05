Tropical Storm Elsa could brush Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa this morning.

As of 8:00 a.m. Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 65 miles per hour and did it is moving to the Northwest at 14 miles per hour.

Today, the storm will continue to impact Cuba and by tonight pull away from Cuba and head into the Straits of Florida. From there Elsa will slide into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, just off the west coast of Florida.

We anticipate landfall in the United States, north of Cedar Key, Florida during Wednesday morning. Once Elsa makes landfall the storm will pick up forward speed (movement) but begin to weaken.



Elsa will slide along the Georgia, South Carolina and then the North Carolina coast and move off the Virginia coast by late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

This could bring rain and thunderstorms for Richmond and point south and southeast during the day, Thursday.

We will not be on the severe weather side of the storm as that is typically found on the east and southeast side. However, because tropical moisture will be with us, we have to be ready for some locally heavy downpours with those thunderstorms.

Right now, it is possible, that southeastern Virginia could see up to an inch of rain or more, while Metro Richmond could see between 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain.