HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is seriously injured after slamming his truck into a toll booth on the Pocahontas Parkway in Henrico County Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the Black 2020 GMC pickup ran into the toll plaza at 2:16 pm, leaving one person with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.

(Photo: Carla Lemons/WRIC)

(Photo: Carla Lemons/WRIC)

(Photo: Carla Lemons/WRIC)

(Photo: Carla Lemons/WRIC)

Photos taken at the scene show two toll lanes blocked off following the accident. The truck appears to be resting with two wheels off the ground.

The crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.