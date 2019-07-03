1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Trump to talk ‘environmental leadership’ despite rollbacks

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech Monday that a White House spokesman says will “recognize his administration’s environmental leadership and America’s role in leading the world.”

Trump has tried to make the case that, despite pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord and rolling back environmental regulations, the country’s air and water is “at a record clean.”

The data shows otherwise. There were more polluted air days each year in the president’s first two years in office than any of the four years before.

And the nonprofit Health Effects Institute’s State of Global Air 2019 report ranked the United States 37th dirtiest out of 195 countries for ozone, also known as smog.

The speech plans were first reported by The Guardian.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events