TSA finds gun in Fredericksburg man’s luggage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was stopped by the TSA yesterday while attempting to pass through security at Richmond International Airport with a loaded handgun in his bag.

According to a press release, the man from Fredericksburg was stopped after TSA agents saw his gun on an x-ray scanner. The gun was confiscated, and the man now faces a heavy federal fine in addition to a citation issued by local police.

(TSA Photo)

“It’s been well publicized that we are seeing a spike in unruly passengers on board flights,” said Robin Burke, Federal Director of Security at RIC. “And gun owners need to know that we mean business when we detect a gun at a checkpoint.”

TSA officials emphasized that regulations prohibiting the carrying handguns applied to everyone – whether or not they have a concealed carry permit.