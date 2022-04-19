RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced today for illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Quan Nguyen, 29, was found in possession of a firearm and narcotics on October 4, 2019.

A Henrico County police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Nguyen at a motel, which was known to police as a hotspot for drug trafficking.

A K-9 unit was brought in and proceeded to alert to the odor of narcotics in Nguyen’s vehicle. Officers then searched the car.

In the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and cocaine.

Officers then acquired a search warrant for Nguyen’s room at the motel. In the room, they found more cocaine, a digital scale, packaging materials, marijuana and another loaded semi-automatic pistol.

A fingerprint found on the firearm in the motel room matched Nguyen’s.

Nguyen was convicted in 2016 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to 28 months in prison.

The same court that convicted Nguyen in 2016 has now sentenced to five years in prison.