Two Chesterfield elementary schools get a year-round schedule

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Bellwood Elementary School and Falling Creek Elementary Schools in Chesterfield County are moving to a year-round schedule, which has now been finalized by the Chesterfield County School Board.

The calendars feature a shortened Summer break lasting from June to mid-July, with expanded “intersession breaks” throughout the school year.

School officials emphasized to the board that the schedules would only apply to those two elementary schools.

“Our traditional school calendars for all other schools… have already been approved,” a school division official said.

The new calendar also includes staggered start days at the beginning of the school year, designed to help new students adjust to the school.

A draft version of the calendar was produced by the school board at its Dec. 14 meeting, and was sent to families for feedback. According to a memo from the school division, parent input influenced the final version of the calendar.

You can view the new calendars online.