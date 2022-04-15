RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two crashes only a mile apart from one another are causing major delays for motorists on I-95 northbound.

The first crash happened near mile marker 79 a little before 11:30 a.m. Two northbound lanes were closed in response.

Mile marker 76 (Courtesy of VDOT)

Mile marker 78.8 (Courtesy of VDOT)

Mile marker 78 (Courtesy of VDOT)

About 40 minutes later, another crash took place within the traffic congestion of the first. This crash was located at mile marker 78m about 0.2 miles south of VA-161 exit 78.

The north right lane and right shoulder have been closed as a result.

The crashes have caused significant delays for motorists and a backup has reached as far back as mile marker 75 in Jackson Ward.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.